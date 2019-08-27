Australian pub A-lister identified

Cyril Maloney (standing on the driver’s side wearing a cardigan) with his Holden Special Redex rally car outside the Freemasons Hotel in 1954. Cyril Maloney (standing on the driver’s side wearing a cardigan) with his Holden Special Redex rally car outside the Freemasons Hotel in 1954.

By Craig Brealey

The man behind the wheel in this photograph from 65 years ago has been identified as one of the richest and most respected publicans in Australia.

Cyril Maloney owned the Freemasons Hotel (now the West Darling) when in 1954 he entered the famous Redex Trial.

The BDT published the picture in its ‘Blast from the Past’ feature on Saturday.

Please log in to read the whole article.