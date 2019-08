Grand final prep begins

West’s Jarvis Morris looks on as Lachlan Bell gets the ball away before South’s Anthony Crombie gets to him. PICTURE: Emily McInerney West’s Jarvis Morris looks on as Lachlan Bell gets the ball away before South’s Anthony Crombie gets to him. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

The last game of the minor round was played over the weekend with South and North taking out the reserves.

South are the minor premiers in the reserves and West and North will do battle to see who joins them in the grand final.

West and North won the women’s league games, so West go through as minor premiers and South and North will fight it out in the preliminary finals this weekend.

