Wonderful effort by the Evitts

Will and Sandra Evitts packing away their Christmas lights and decorations as they say goodbye to their big light display. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

It is the end of an era for Christmas light enthusiasts - Sandra and Will Evitts have announced they won’t be continuing with their big display.

The couple have spent more than 30 years developing and growing their Christmas lights show, which was animated and interactive.

The Allendale Street display was very popular with locals who would stop especially on Christmas Eve as there was often a visit from Santa.

