State finalists

Galleries and Museum Manager Tara Callaghan and Museum and Gallery Officer John Fadden stand beside the ‘Shoulder to Shoulder: Rebel Women of Broken Hill 1888-1917’ exhibition photo ‘Women’s Relief Committee - 1909’, which was taken during the 1909 lockout and was passed along courtesy of the Broken Hill Outback Archives. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Galleries and Museum Manager Tara Callaghan and Museum and Gallery Officer John Fadden stand beside the ‘Shoulder to Shoulder: Rebel Women of Broken Hill 1888-1917’ exhibition photo ‘Women’s Relief Committee - 1909’, which was taken during the 1909 lockout and was passed along courtesy of the Broken Hill Outback Archives. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

The work of local galleries and museum staff is currently being recognised after three Broken Hill exhibitions received finalist spots within the state-wide IMAGinE awards.

The awards, which seek to highlight the work and contributions of galleries and museums staff across the state, are set to take place on November 29 in Sydney.

Broken Hill staff have been recognised within three categories: ‘Exhibitions Projects - Museums: 3-10 paid staff’, ‘Engagement Programs: 3-10 paid staff’ and ‘Capacity Building, Capital and Sustainability Programs: More than $10,000.’

