Girls in curtain raiser

West co-captains Zianna Chesterfield (left) and Ellie-Rose Wheeler lay a friendly tackle on South’s captain Jordynn Arnold (centre) ahead of their grand final this evening. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson West co-captains Zianna Chesterfield (left) and Ellie-Rose Wheeler lay a friendly tackle on South’s captain Jordynn Arnold (centre) ahead of their grand final this evening. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

South and West Youth Girls teams will take to the field this evening in a curtain raiser grand final match, before their clubs Under 18 teams face off in the grand final.

The first official Youth Girls competition in Broken Hill began in an exhibition style to get more girls between the ages of 11 and 16 playing football, which ran for about a month until they started a five-week mini-season on Wednesday July 24.

South and West have been to two dominant teams throughout this first season, with North and Central doing their best whilst still recruiting players to make up full teams. Tonight will see North and Central play their final game of the season at 4.30pm before West and South battle it out in the grand final at 5.20pm.

Please log in to read the whole article.