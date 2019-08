Clash of the Titans

South captain Tarrant Wood and West captain Brock Ellis ahead of what’s sure to be an exciting contest in the U18s grand final. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson South captain Tarrant Wood and West captain Brock Ellis ahead of what’s sure to be an exciting contest in the U18s grand final. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Tonight West and South will do battle in the grand finale of the Under 18 season, and it is sure to be a thrilling contest.

West are the reigning Under 18 premiers and will be looking to go back to back. The Robins finished the regular season as minor premiers, while South won their way into the grand final after defeating North in the preliminary final by 64 points.

Throughout the season West and South have met five times, and only once have South come out on top but that’s not to say the games have been easy wins.

Please log in to read the whole article.