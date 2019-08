Southies win U18

In a hard fought Under 18’s grandfinal South were able to secure the win against West at the Jubilee Oval last night.

The final score saw South 5.5 35 defeat West 2.10 22.

The Best on Ground was awarded to Lachlan McKenzie.

