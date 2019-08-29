Save the fish

By Craig Brealey

The NSW Government has announced “a modern day Noah’s Ark” to save native fish species, even as the water minister questions the root cause of the looming disaster on the Darling River.

Yesterday the Minister for Agriculture, Adam Marshall, said the government would mount the “largest-ever” fish rescue and restocking program to save fish throughout the state.

“We’re in the midst of the worst drought on record, with record low rainfall, record low inflows into our river systems and high temperatures predicted over the coming months,” Mr Marshall said.

