Two in a row

South’s Marc Purcell, winner of the 2019 BDT Award, with Sampson’s owner Peter Nash, who sponsored the award. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson South’s Marc Purcell, winner of the 2019 BDT Award, with Sampson’s owner Peter Nash, who sponsored the award. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

For the second year in a row, Marc Purcell has been named as the winner of the BDT Media Award, after another outstanding individual season for South.

Purcell finished the regular 15-round season with 22 votes, ahead of North’s Jayden Kelly on 18 votes. His award is sponsored by Sampsons Broken Hill and Purcell’s prize is a $100 Sampsons/Torpys voucher.

Purcell South’s captain was humble about his receiving of the award and shared the honour with his team.

