2DryFM wins trophies

2DryFM’s (from left) Adrian Eckert, (back) Dion Woodman and Jess Picken with their Bilby Awards. PICTURE: Emily McInerney 2DryFM’s (from left) Adrian Eckert, (back) Dion Woodman and Jess Picken with their Bilby Awards. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

Radio station 2DryFM has taken out the Bilby awards for the Best Station Promo and Best Outside Broadcast.

This year, they came runner up for Small Station of the Year and took out the Best Station Promo for Adrian Eckert’s ad “A Hard Day’s Work” and Best Outside Broadcast for the Broken Heel Festival.

2DryFM’s Dion Woodman said they also were finalists in the Excellence in Outside Broadcasting and Outstanding Small Station Award.

