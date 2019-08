New officers on our beat

Superintendent Paul Smith (left) with the Barrier Police District’s newest probationary constables Alex Picton, Ellie Morgan, Jack Paltridge, Ryan Martin and Ryan Dean-Dewstow. PICTURE: Myles Burt Superintendent Paul Smith (left) with the Barrier Police District’s newest probationary constables Alex Picton, Ellie Morgan, Jack Paltridge, Ryan Martin and Ryan Dean-Dewstow. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Five new recruits joined the Barrier Police District this week, fresh out of the academy.

After eight months of training, the probationary constables will now do another 12 months of on-the-job training in Broken Hill.

Probationary constable Jack Paltridge, who is originally from Uralla, NSW, said the scenery was very different to his hometown in New England.

Please log in to read the whole article.