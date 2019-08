West girls win first flag

West’s Aalyah Walden tries to break free from South’s Remi Nevill, as Daphne Kennedy and Makybe Weekes get ready to assist. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson West’s Aalyah Walden tries to break free from South’s Remi Nevill, as Daphne Kennedy and Makybe Weekes get ready to assist. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

The West Youth Girls team became the competition’s inaugural premiers after defeating South by 23 points.

The competition’s grand final was the perfect curtain raiser to the under 18s grand final, with all the girls showing pure determination and intensity.

The game was played on a shortened field, with four ten-minute quarters. South led by four points at the first break but were unable to get any further points on the board, but that wasn’t through lack of trying, their effort throughout the game was relentless.

