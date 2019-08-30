24.9°C 03:00 pm
Backyard Bush Nurseries for Silver City

Friday, 30th August, 2019

President of Landcare Broken Hill, Simon Molesworth. President of Landcare Broken Hill, Simon Molesworth.

This Saturday morning Landcare Broken Hill will kick-start another community project as part of its Greening the Hill Mk2 Initiative.

A true “by the community, for the community” project, people interested in participating in a plant nursery project will be invited to do their bit to make our local environment better.

But this plant nursery project has a big difference to normal nurseries: it will eventually be based across hundreds of private backyards with the private owners working together to make it happen. 

