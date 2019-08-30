Backyard Bush Nurseries for Silver City

President of Landcare Broken Hill, Simon Molesworth.

This Saturday morning Landcare Broken Hill will kick-start another community project as part of its Greening the Hill Mk2 Initiative.

A true “by the community, for the community” project, people interested in participating in a plant nursery project will be invited to do their bit to make our local environment better.

But this plant nursery project has a big difference to normal nurseries: it will eventually be based across hundreds of private backyards with the private owners working together to make it happen.

