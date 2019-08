Cinema screenings cut

Silver City Cinema’s Ashton Wren. PICTURE: Emily McInerney Silver City Cinema’s Ashton Wren. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

The Silver City Cinema will be changing its screening times due to the continued high cost of their electricity.

The Silver City Cinema’s John and Ashton Wren have been trying to navigate the best way forward when the discount on their electricity bill ends.

“AGL have said the state government have taken out discounts for electricity bills and are just putting them at a flat rate,” Ashton said.

Please log in to read the whole article.