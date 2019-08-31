Beauty of the Far West

Ruth Sandow’s ‘Drink o’clock at the waterhole’, Colour Open winner at this year’s Life and Light in the Western Region Photo Competition. PICTURE: Ruth Sandow Ruth Sandow’s ‘Drink o’clock at the waterhole’, Colour Open winner at this year’s Life and Light in the Western Region Photo Competition. PICTURE: Ruth Sandow

By Callum Marshall

The beauty of Far West New South Wales has been wonderfully captured in this year’s Life and Light in the Western Region Photo Competition, which announced its award winners earlier this month.

Jointly run by Western Local Land Services and Western Landcare, the Life and Light competition has run for more than 20 years and showcased the works of amateur and professional photographers across the region, who’ve highlighted what makes the Far West so beautiful and unique.

Ruth Sandow, who runs the Corner Country Outback Australia group, took out this year’s ‘Colour Open’ category for her photo ‘Drink o’clock at the waterhole’, a lovely image of two Major Mitchell Cockatoos drinking from her homestead’s trough north-west of Packsaddle.

