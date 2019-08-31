Frankee joins the 100 club

Frankee Baldwin will play her 100th game for the South Football Club today. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Frankee Baldwin will play her 100th game for the South Football Club today. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Frankee Baldwin will run out in the red and white for the 100th time today, as South take on North in the Women’s preliminary final.

Frankee began playing football after she was convinced to attend a training, by some now fellow teammates.

“I had just got back from uni, moved back to Broken Hill and started working and a couple of the girls saw me at the gym and tried to drag me out,” she said.

