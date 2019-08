Expect a thriller

North’s Codie Howard and West’s Jackson Ruddock and Michael Andruszkiewicz in the round 14 clash, which was a game of high intensity, as today’s preliminary final is sure to be. PICTURE: Emily McInerney North’s Codie Howard and West’s Jackson Ruddock and Michael Andruszkiewicz in the round 14 clash, which was a game of high intensity, as today’s preliminary final is sure to be. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily Ferguson

West and North will go head-to-head this afternoon in the preliminary final, battling for a spot in next week’s grand final against South.

The 2019 season has been highly competitive between the top three teams, with North, West and South all beating each other on at least one occasion, which should make for a great finals series, starting with today’s preliminary final.

Coming to the end of a season of vast improvement for the Robins, they are aiming for their first grand final appearance since 2007, when they lost to North by 29 points.

