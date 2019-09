Three generations in workshop

By Myles Burt

Chevarli Lloyde has been welcomed as K&J Crash Repairs’ newest apprentice, completing three generations of Lloydes at the workshop.

Chevarli, 16, has chosen to take up her grandfather Randall Lloyde’s offer of becoming an apprentice panel beater.

She completed work experience there a few months ago, and started to take a real interest in getting into the family profession.

