Experienced Dogs slay tough Robins

North’s Ethan Slater attempts to get a handball out as West’s Nathan Greenshields and Heath Harris tackle. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson North’s Ethan Slater attempts to get a handball out as West’s Nathan Greenshields and Heath Harris tackle. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

The Bulldogs proved their worth in Saturday’s preliminary final with a 26-point win over the Robins to progress to the grand final.

The game began full of energy and intensity and it stayed that way until the final siren sounded. West controlled the ball for the majority of the first quarter, with many forward 50 entries, but inaccuracy cost them an extensive early lead.

The Robins had kicked seven behinds before the Turner brothers’ joint effort got them their first major in the 17th minute, when Rourke took a contested mark and kicked short to Cohen whose set shot went through for a goal.

