Five of the best

Four of the five young footballers (from left) Joel Van Kemenade, Lachlan Turley, Bryce Langdon and (front) Will Milkins who have been picked to play in AFL NSW/ACT Joss State Zone Trials next month. (Absent: Lachlan McKenzie). PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Four of the five young footballers (from left) Joel Van Kemenade, Lachlan Turley, Bryce Langdon and (front) Will Milkins who have been picked to play in AFL NSW/ACT Joss State Zone Trials next month. (Absent: Lachlan McKenzie). PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Five local up and coming footballers have been selected in teams for the GWS Giants Academy for their respective age groups to play in the 2019 AFL NSW/ACT Joss State Zone Trials in Albury.

The GWS Giants Academy is an AFL initiative for the Northern States AFL teams in NSW (GWS Giants and Sydney Swans) and Queensland (Brisbane Lions and Gold Coast Suns), which allows those teams to have areas that they can develop talent and then have first pick in the draft, for example Isaac Cumming and Lachlan Tiziani.

The Giants Academy has access to talent in the region from Western Sydney, to Dubbo, to Albury and across to Broken Hill.

