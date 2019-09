Menindee Mission reunion

Ngiyampaa Elder Aunty Beryl Carmichael with an old photo from when she was living on the Menindee Mission. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Ngiyampaa Elder Aunty Beryl Carmichael with an old photo from when she was living on the Menindee Mission. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

A reunion for those who lived on the Old Menindee Mission is set for the middle of September, exactly 70 years after it closed.

Organised by Ngiyampaa Elder Aunty Beryl Carmichael, the four-day gathering is not just for the Ngiyampaa, Barkindji and Wiradjuri peoples who were forced to live on the mission, but also their descendants and others interested in attending.

Please log in to read the whole article.