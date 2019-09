Grazier selling land for Darling legal action

Rob McBride addresses the huge crowd at the Save the Darling River rally in Sturt Park last November. PICTURE: Michael Murphy Rob McBride addresses the huge crowd at the Save the Darling River rally in Sturt Park last November. PICTURE: Michael Murphy

By Myles Burt

Grazier Rob McBride is selling his Wyoming Station in order to pursue legal action to save the Darling River.

Mr McBride plans to auction off his 105,000 acre station on September 20 in Mildura.

He said the money will go towards paying off some debts but more importantly to fund legal action against what he claims is corruption on the Murray-Darling River system.

