Report on Darling “wrong”, used for “smear campaign”: Water Minister

Melinda Pavey and Clayton Barr Melinda Pavey and Clayton Barr

By Craig Brealey

Over-extraction of water upstream had not put the Darling River into drought and “hard-working Australian families” had been damaged by a report that found it had, the NSW Minister for Water, Melinda Pavey, said yesterday.

Mrs Pavey was referring to the Natural Resources Commission’s (NRC) draft report in July which recommended that irrigators be prohibited from taking the low and medium flows that used to keep the river alive.

That changed in 2012 when the government rewrote the rules to not only let irrigators take those flows but save 300 per cent of their annual allocation.

