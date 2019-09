Silver City Show prepping all go

Silver City Show President Bruce McIntosh (left), Secretary John Ralph and Senior Vice President Allan Titcomb with the indoor soccer Futsal panels that are being removed in preparations for the 2019 Silver City Show. PICTURE: Myles Burt Silver City Show President Bruce McIntosh (left), Secretary John Ralph and Senior Vice President Allan Titcomb with the indoor soccer Futsal panels that are being removed in preparations for the 2019 Silver City Show. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Silver City Show Secretary John Ralph said preparations were going well and the only change would be the absence of a printed show book.

Mr Ralph said the committee decided to abandon the book for a website after the cost of making the books became too expensive.

“It was a pretty classic book, it was a good looking book, actually,” he said yesterday.

Please log in to read the whole article.