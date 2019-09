Works begin at Jube

From left: AFL Broken Hill Grounds Manager, Steve Quinn, GTE Excavations' Greg Greene and Project Manager Karl Fritsch on what used to be the bleachers at the canteen end of the oval. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Demolition work began at the Jubilee Oval yesterday for its major redevelopment.

Karl Fritsch, Project Manager, said everyone involved was looking forward to seeing the project progress and the plans that have been in the works for over a decade become a reality.

The project started slightly behind schedule but the first step was the partial demolition of one third of the southern bleachers which will become the new umpires’ room.

