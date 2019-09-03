Purcell takes the double

Marc Purcell was also named the Mail Medallist for 2019. PICTURE: Emily McInerney Marc Purcell was also named the Mail Medallist for 2019. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

The dynamic on-baller for South, Marc Purcell, scooped up the Lionel Johnston Medal and the Mail Medal at last night’s awards ceremony.

The consistently hard-working player and captain took home his second Lionel Johnston and fourth Mail Medal.

Purcell won the 2015 Lionel Johnston Medal after a stellar season for the Roos, he was named runner-up in 2012, but his drive has placed him at the pinnacle of Broken Hill football.

Please log in to read the whole article.