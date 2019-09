Fire drama

The house in Hynes Street yesterday after Monday night’s fire. PICTURE: Myles Burt The house in Hynes Street yesterday after Monday night’s fire. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Fire has gutted a woman’s house while police were searching for a man alleged to have assaulted her.

The fire in Hynes Street, on the city’s western outskirts, started about 7.30pm on Monday and two police officers were allegedly attacked by the man when they found him a few hours later.

Police had been investigating a domestic violence incident on Monday between the man, 27, and the 23-year-old woman.

