Panthers on top

Celtic’s Lachlan Kaye in action. Celtic’s Lachlan Kaye in action.

By Callum Marshall

Celtic beat St Joes before West thumped Alma in the penultimate round of local soccer on the weekend.

With St Joes needing both results to go their way in order to take the minor premiership battle to the final round, strong Celtic and West performances on the weekend dented their hopes.

The early game between the Cougars and St Joes was an entertaining one, with both sides controlling passages of play throughout the first half, which ended 1-1.

