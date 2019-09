Overdoses skyrocket

GP Superclinic’s Dr Funmi Komolafe. PICTURE: Callum Marshall GP Superclinic’s Dr Funmi Komolafe. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

The number of Australians dying from unintentional drug overdoses has skyrocketed by almost 38 per cent over the last decade, according to a report released last week.

Australia’s Annual Overdose Report 2019, by the Penington Institute, has highlighted that 1,612 people died of unintentional overdoses in 2017 compared with 1,171 in 2003.

Underpinning this rise, notes the report, is a nearly three-fold increase in unintentional deaths involving stimulants (including methamphetamine) in the last five years, from 156 to 417 deaths.

