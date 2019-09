Heaven sent

Organiser Ross Stone and volunteer driver Greg Fisher in Cockburn before completing their two-and-half day trip into Broken Hill from Esperance, WA. PICTURE: Myles Burt Organiser Ross Stone and volunteer driver Greg Fisher in Cockburn before completing their two-and-half day trip into Broken Hill from Esperance, WA. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

More hay has rolled in for graziers after Farmers Across Borders trucked 210 bales into the Far West.

Organiser Ross Stone and volunteer driver Greg Fisher drove into Cockburn yesterday on their 2,283km journey from Esperance, WA.

It was their second-last stop before offloading drought relief hay into the Broken Hill area.

