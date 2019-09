Kelsie’s a science star

From left: Rotary President Bruce James, Rotary Director of Youth Ross Clark, Kelsie Mitchell and BHHS Principal Ross Mackay.PICTURE: Emily Ferguson From left: Rotary President Bruce James, Rotary Director of Youth Ross Clark, Kelsie Mitchell and BHHS Principal Ross Mackay.PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Kelsie Mitchell has become the thirtieth Broken Hill High School student to be chosen to attend the National Youth Science Forum, which will take place early next year.

The National Youth Science Forum is a Rotary-sponsored initiative allowing local science-minded students the opportunity to expand their knowledge.

Kelsie said that due to her involvement in other science programs and activities around town, she was approached by Rotary with the opportunity.

