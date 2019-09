Helping hand for Legacy

Legatee Ray Bitmead (middle) with Legacy Widows (from left) President Beryl Broomhall, Barbara Stewart, Dot Bird, Margery Warren, Bertha White and Margaret Grimm getting ready to sell items for Legacy tomorrow. PICTURE: Michael Murphy Legatee Ray Bitmead (middle) with Legacy Widows (from left) President Beryl Broomhall, Barbara Stewart, Dot Bird, Margery Warren, Bertha White and Margaret Grimm getting ready to sell items for Legacy tomorrow. PICTURE: Michael Murphy

By Michael Murphy

If you’re out and about tomorrow, be sure to pick up something to support Legacy.

The Broken Hill Legacy Widows will be out on Friday at the usual locations around the Silver City selling items to raise funds for Legacy, although they could use a helping hand.

A part of Legacy Week, it’s an annual national appeal to raise awareness and funds for the families of incapacitated and deceased veterans.

