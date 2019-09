Golden anniversary

Rita and Michael Bruggy have been married for 50 years today. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

Despite being married for 50 years, Rita and Michael Bruggy said there was no secret to success.

Rita and Michael were married on September 6, 1969, at the All Saints Church.

“That’s where my parents were married,” Rita said.

