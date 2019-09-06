Anger builds on the Murray River
Friday, 6th September, 2019
By Craig Brealey
An effigy of the federal water minister, David Littleproud, was stuffed into a toilet bowl and thrown into the Murray River during a rally by thousands of farmers and citizens at Tocumwal yesterday.
Chris Brooks, chairman of the Southern Riverina Irrigators, said people were fed up with government doing nothing about their plight despite years of complaints and all the evidence showing the corruption of the Murray-Darling Basin Plan.
“It’s called the Murray-Darling and they’ve killed one and now their killing the other,” Mr Brooks said.
