Anger builds on the Murray River

An effigy of Water Minister David Littleproud is tossed into the Murray River yesterday. An effigy of Water Minister David Littleproud is tossed into the Murray River yesterday.

By Craig Brealey

An effigy of the federal water minister, David Littleproud, was stuffed into a toilet bowl and thrown into the Murray River during a rally by thousands of farmers and citizens at Tocumwal yesterday.

Chris Brooks, chairman of the Southern Riverina Irrigators, said people were fed up with government doing nothing about their plight despite years of complaints and all the evidence showing the corruption of the Murray-Darling Basin Plan.

“It’s called the Murray-Darling and they’ve killed one and now their killing the other,” Mr Brooks said.

Please log in to read the whole article.