Federal royal commission call gets louder

Kelly McPherson Kelly McPherson

By Craig Brealey

Tens of thousands of city people will this month learn a lot more about the crisis and the “shonky business” in the Murray-Darling Basin when a free, full-colour newspaper appears in their letterbox.

The one-off publication is being put together by Kelly McPherson who was born and raised on a grazing property near Wilcannia, went to school in Broken Hill and now lives in Victoria.

On September 18, “Connecting Our Country” will go to print and 30,000 people in Sydney and Melbourne, and every state and federal politician, will receive a copy.

