Close and hard game in reserves

Reserves captains South’s Nathan Agius and West’s Gary Edge getting ready to face off today. PICTURE: Andrew Gosling Reserves captains South’s Nathan Agius and West’s Gary Edge getting ready to face off today. PICTURE: Andrew Gosling

By Emily McInerney

South are going in as favourites for the Reserves final but West could give them a run for their money.

The final will begin at 12.30pm today at the Jubilee Oval.

South went through as minor premiers and West finished third on the ladder. They got the win over North in the preliminary final to get them through to the grand final.

