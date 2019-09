West hungry for the win

West captain Indianna Paull (centre) with South co-captains Sarah Gillespie (left) and Shae Nevill. PICTURE: Andrew Gosling West captain Indianna Paull (centre) with South co-captains Sarah Gillespie (left) and Shae Nevill. PICTURE: Andrew Gosling

By Emily Ferguson

South are aiming for their third women’s premiership while the Westies are hungry for their first flag, as these two top tier teams do battle in today’s grand final.

West made it to the grand final as minor premiers after success in the minor rounds, with South winning their way through after a comfortable 14 point win over North in the preliminary final.

West will be taking the field for their first grand final appearance in the competition’s short history, having only played in a preliminary final in the inaugural season. South, however, come into today’s game having participated in numerous finals and playing in the big dance for consecutive years since 2015, with success in 2016 and 2017.

Please log in to read the whole article.