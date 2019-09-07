Camera on Heels

By Emily McInerney

Photographer Robert Knapman will be travelling to the city for the Broken Heel Festival to take portrait photos for a project called ‘Behind the Scenes’.

It’s a fly-on-the-wall black and white photography project looking at the contemporary lives of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex or queer (LGBTIQ) people.

The project began and was originally exhibited in Adelaide during the 2016 LGBTIQ Feast Festival.

