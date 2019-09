Roo beauty

(Left) Simon O’Brien, Marc Purcell, Mrs Johns, Drew Mashford, (back, left) Arlen Bird and Casey Paull with the cup. PICTURE: Gavin Schmidt (Left) Simon O’Brien, Marc Purcell, Mrs Johns, Drew Mashford, (back, left) Arlen Bird and Casey Paull with the cup. PICTURE: Gavin Schmidt

By Emily McInerney

South proved to be the dominant team on Saturday with goal-kicking accuracy, pressure and hitting their marks to win by 20 points over North.

While the sun was out on Saturday, the wind was also in full-force, causing some major upsets during the main game.

North were quick out of the blocks with Kelly marking a sitter, but a missed chance for goal saw the start of North’s missed opportunities.

