West women win first

The winning West Women’s team. PICTURE: Gavin Schmidt The winning West Women’s team. PICTURE: Gavin Schmidt

By Emily McInerney

The West Women’s football team secured their first premiership win on Saturday with strength and determination.

South made a comeback for the win but West kept them down beating them by 17 points.

West were strong right off the mark, scoring a point in the first three minutes followed by a goal by Cilla Mahoney.

