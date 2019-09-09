Charli’s fine eye

Charli Smith’s ‘Beauty After The Dust’, Colour Secondary winner at the 2019 Life and Light Photo Competition. Charli Smith’s ‘Beauty After The Dust’, Colour Secondary winner at the 2019 Life and Light Photo Competition.

By Callum Marshall

The Life and Light in the Western Region Photo Competition has helped highlight some great photographers across the Far West, none more so than 18-year-old Charli Smith from White Cliffs.

Charli won in both the Secondary Colour and Secondary Black and White categories of this year’s competition, which was jointly run by Western Local Land Services and Western Landcare NSW.

The Colour winner ‘Beauty After The Dust’ is a stunning image Charli took after a major dust storm had just passed.

