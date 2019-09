The Joy of dance

Dance students present Joy Baldwin (centre) with a cake and plant on Saturday. PICTURE: Michael Murphy Dance students present Joy Baldwin (centre) with a cake and plant on Saturday. PICTURE: Michael Murphy

By Michael Murphy

Parents and students helped Joy Baldwin celebrate 68 years as a dance teacher on Saturday.

The popular instructor has been a constant in the city’s dance circles over many years, teaching thousands of local children the fine art of dancing.

Joy, who is almost 78, says she has no plans to retire.

Please log in to read the whole article.