Hospital accused of cover-up after death of teenager

By Craig Brealey

A report last night into the death of a fit, young man at the Broken Hill Hospital alleged that hospital management tried to cover up its negligence.

Alex Braes (18) died from a bacterial infection that went undiagnosed in the emergency department until his fourth visit in little more than the space of a day in September, 2017.

Mr Braes had his father take him to the hospital on September 20 after waking up in agony in the early hours of the morning. No standard medical tests were done and he was told to go home, according to the ABC’s Four Corners program.

