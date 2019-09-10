Journo walks the scene in bizarre coincidence

Four Corners investigative journalist Louise Milligan. Four Corners investigative journalist Louise Milligan.

By Michael Murphy

The Four Corners journalist covering the Alex Braes story was forced to go to the Broken Hill Hospital’s emergency department with similar symptoms as the local teenager.

Louise Milligan’s report about the 18-year-old aired on Four Corners last night.

Alex Braes died after repeatedly presenting to the ED with severe pain within 24 hours. He succumbed to a flesh-eating disease that spread from an infected toe-nail.

Please log in to read the whole article.