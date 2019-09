Summer deadline for emergency response

Protestors on the banks on the Darling River during a visit by then-NSW Water Minister Niall Blair in January. PICTURE: Myles Burt Protestors on the banks on the Darling River during a visit by then-NSW Water Minister Niall Blair in January. PICTURE: Myles Burt

A range of emergency measures identified by Professor Robert Vertessy would be in place before summer, Federal Minister for Water Resources David Littleproud said yesterday.

“We’re taking steps right now to make sure an Emergency Response Plan is in place,” he said in a statement.

“The states and MDBA are setting up early warning systems that monitor conditions in the Basin.

Please log in to read the whole article.