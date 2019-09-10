MPs call for more resources, staff

Barwon MP Roy Butler Barwon MP Roy Butler

By Callum Marshall

Local state MP Roy Butler and NSW Shadow Health Minister Ryan Park have called for greater resources and staffing in the state’s rural and regional hospitals following shocking revelations about Broken Hill Hospital in ABC’s Four Corners program.

The revelations aired in last night’s program highlighted how the hospital’s failures in assessment, staffing issues and lack of resources led to local teenager Alex Braes’ death in 2017.

Alex’s death would lead a number of clinicians to resign and blow the whistle about what they perceived to be a hospital with systemic issues and failures.

Please log in to read the whole article.