Preparations underway for basketball season

Some of the grand finals action at the Sanderson Basketball Stadium in 2017. Some of the grand finals action at the Sanderson Basketball Stadium in 2017.

With the start of the 2019/20 Broken Hill basketball season still a month away, there is action aplenty at the RK Sanderson Stadium.

At the recent AGM, Steve Lihou was appointed as the new President for the association, an appointment that he is excited to fill.

“I am a father of four active kids who love basketball and I’m really passionate about getting the kids of Broken Hill active and participating in a team sport,” he said.

Please log in to read the whole article.