Panthers snatch thrilling victory

Celtic's Daniel Timperio in action earlier this season.

By Callum Marshall

Celtic narrowly beat Alma while West won a thriller against St Joes in the final round of regular-season soccer.

With West having already locked in the minor premiership, and Celtic and St Joes securing the other two finals spots, Sunday’s matches were more about building form into the finals than anything else.

Wind caused havoc for all sides though, with long balls over defences, cut backs and crosses from the wings often going astray.

