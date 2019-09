Potters settle into the main drag

Potters Linda Marshall and Carol Lance hold up their works that will be on display tonight at the Potters Society Exhibition in Argent Street. PICTURE: Myles Burt Potters Linda Marshall and Carol Lance hold up their works that will be on display tonight at the Potters Society Exhibition in Argent Street. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

After firing up for months, the Broken Hill Potters Society are ready to unveil their latest exhibition.

President Sue Andrews said they’ve changed the exhibition from a bi-annual event to an annual event, especially after grabbing the attention of tourists and locals during last year’s Broken Heel Festival.

Potters have lined up their best works at the Old Schinellas Fruit Villa building in Argent Street.

