Money on your wrist

Broken Heel Festival wristbands. PICTURE: Myles Burt Broken Heel Festival wristbands. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

The Broken Heel Festival is looking to phase out cash and cards after shipping in new electronic wristbands.

The wristbands have been supplied by Tappit, a UK-based company that provides a RFID cashless payment system for events around the world.

Festival director Esther La Rovere said the reason behind the move was to make service faster and easier for staff and patrons.

